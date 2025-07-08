Kava Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $431.47 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000366 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kava has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $431.47 million and $15.14 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00016674 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000146 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,853,331 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

