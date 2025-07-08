Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Stock Price Up 6.7% – Still a Buy?

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR – Get Free Report) was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.64 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.64 ($0.01). Approximately 1,051,393 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,821,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of £1.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc engages in the exploration and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioKaavi region in Finland; and the Seitaperä diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.

