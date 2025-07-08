JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Citigroup

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.74.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $291.95 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.90 and a 12-month high of $296.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $267.94 and its 200 day moving average is $255.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,703,729.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

