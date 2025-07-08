JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA) Stake Lowered by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 99.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057,510 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 5,658.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF stock opened at $80.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.95. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $62.71 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.91.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

