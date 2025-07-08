JBS (NYSE:JBS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JBS (NYSE:JBS – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.
JBS Trading Down 2.8%
JBS stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. JBS has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $15.11.
JBS Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JBS
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- CoreWeave’s $9 Billion Power Play for Core Scientific
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Micron Insiders Sell But Investors Should Buy, Buy, Buy
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- ExxonMobil: Limited Risk and Lots of Reward With This Oil Play
Receive News & Ratings for JBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.