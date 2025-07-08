JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Sold by May Hill Capital LLC

May Hill Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. May Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 814.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1,052.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Evercore ISI increased their target price on JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.77.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $120.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.35 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.43%.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

