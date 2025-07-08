iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by LTG Capital LLC

LTG Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 3.5% of LTG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. LTG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Centennial Bank AR grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 74.8% in the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 205.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJS stock opened at $102.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.37. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

