iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Holdings Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,088,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,679 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $315,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.5%

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $162.41 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $129.38 and a 1 year high of $183.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.