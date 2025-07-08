iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Brown Financial Advisory

Brown Financial Advisory boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Brown Financial Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 244.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 133,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,469,000 after buying an additional 94,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $425.26 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $428.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $400.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

