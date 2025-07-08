iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,959 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Columbia River Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 88,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 14,746 shares in the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 16,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MUB stock opened at $104.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.14. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.29 and a 52-week high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

