iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by 49 Wealth Management LLC

49 Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,802 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 4.2% of 49 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. 49 Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $34,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,853,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,718 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,867,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,996 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,393,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,580,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,864,000 after buying an additional 837,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,883,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,943,000 after buying an additional 601,089 shares during the period.

QUAL opened at $183.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.34 and a 12 month high of $187.26.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

