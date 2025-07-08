iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Stock Holdings Increased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,176,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,946,000 after purchasing an additional 78,284 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,430 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 109,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 45,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWJ opened at $72.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.85. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $59.84 and a twelve month high of $75.50.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

See Also

