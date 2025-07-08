iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Shares Sold by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors lowered its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors owned about 0.17% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7%

IMCB stock opened at $80.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.09. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $82.52.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

