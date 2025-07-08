iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 33,600.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ XT opened at $65.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.46. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $66.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from iShares Exponential Technologies ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

