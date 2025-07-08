iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DMXF. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DMXF opened at $73.83 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $75.26. The company has a market capitalization of $819.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.1405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $0.88.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

