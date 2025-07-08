iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.81. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

