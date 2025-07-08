Investment Partners LTD. Sells 986 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Investment Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $2,328,986,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $407,730,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 307.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,046,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,574,000 after buying an additional 7,581,030 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 76,502,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,029,604,000 after buying an additional 5,350,381 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,106.0% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,619,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,967,000 after buying an additional 5,153,257 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:PFE opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.81. The company has a market capitalization of $143.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $31.54.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 124.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Redburn Atlantic decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.55.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

