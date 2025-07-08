Investment Partners LTD. Sells 258 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Investment Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $241.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.00 billion, a PE ratio of 65.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $247.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.90%.

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 180,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,265,104.64. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $1,968,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,147,332.64. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $3,143,556. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Cfra Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Williams Trading set a $260.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.31.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

