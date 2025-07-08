Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 325,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,762,000 after purchasing an additional 113,048 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 544,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,699,000 after purchasing an additional 84,711 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $72.90 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.67 and a fifty-two week high of $75.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

