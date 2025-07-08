International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Fullcircle Wealth LLC

Fullcircle Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.43.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $75.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of -22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.06. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.85 and a 1 year high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -48.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.42 per share, for a total transaction of $65,807.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,266.06. The trade was a 55.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin O’byrne bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.05 per share, with a total value of $342,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,280.80. This trade represents a 140.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,512 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

