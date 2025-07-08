International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Fullcircle Wealth LLC

Fullcircle Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.43.
International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 1.7%
Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $75.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of -22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.06. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.85 and a 1 year high of $106.77.
International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.
International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -48.93%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.42 per share, for a total transaction of $65,807.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,266.06. The trade was a 55.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin O’byrne bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.05 per share, with a total value of $342,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,280.80. This trade represents a 140.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,512 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
International Flavors & Fragrances Profile
International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than International Flavors & Fragrances
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- CoreWeave’s $9 Billion Power Play for Core Scientific
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Micron Insiders Sell But Investors Should Buy, Buy, Buy
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- ExxonMobil: Limited Risk and Lots of Reward With This Oil Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.