International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Position Lessened by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,816 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $15,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. KGI Securities set a $242.00 target price on International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.50.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM opened at $292.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $271.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.69. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $174.45 and a 1 year high of $296.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.52.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 115.66%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.