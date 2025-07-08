Interchange Capital Partners LLC Takes $232,000 Position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Leerink Partners began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $1,767,066.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,304.10. This represents a 43.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total transaction of $477,956.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,420.70. This represents a 19.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 461,970 shares of company stock worth $47,755,193. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $103.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.49 billion, a PE ratio of 75.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $107.53.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

