Interchange Capital Partners LLC Invests $244,000 in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,204,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 642,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,278,000 after purchasing an additional 223,516 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 348.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 240,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 186,465 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,722,000 after purchasing an additional 181,269 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,557,000. Institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.82. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $51.61. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

