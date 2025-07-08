Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $327,000 Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock opened at $79.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $89.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.09.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.04). MetLife had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on MetLife from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

