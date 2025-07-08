Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $208,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HON. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.29.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.4%

HON opened at $239.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $153.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.99. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.