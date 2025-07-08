insurance Trading Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (INSURANCE)

insurance (INSURANCE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. One insurance token can now be bought for about $59.26 or 0.00054484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, insurance has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. insurance has a total market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $451.40 worth of insurance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108,743.91 or 0.99974024 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108,526.68 or 0.99674355 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

insurance Profile

insurance’s launch date was September 29th, 2024. insurance’s total supply is 98,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. insurance’s official Twitter account is @insurance0game. The official message board for insurance is insurance.game/blog. The official website for insurance is insurance.game.

Buying and Selling insurance

According to CryptoCompare, “insurance (INSURANCE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. insurance has a current supply of 98,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of insurance is 59.18384029 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://Insurance.game.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as insurance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire insurance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase insurance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

