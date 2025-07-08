Insider Selling: Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) President Sells 7,647 Shares of Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) President Stephen Fredette sold 7,647 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $325,685.73. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 889,017 shares in the company, valued at $37,863,234.03. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Toast Price Performance
TOST opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.91 and a beta of 2.00. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $45.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Toast by 9.6% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 1,352.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in Toast in the 1st quarter valued at about $798,000. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Toast by 523.4% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 51,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 43,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toast by 37.8% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,049,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,819,000 after buying an additional 288,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.
Toast Company Profile
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.
