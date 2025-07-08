Insider Selling: SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN) CFO Sells 5,005 Shares of Stock

SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $91,791.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 217,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,981,210.52. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anshul Maheshwari also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SiBone alerts:

On Monday, May 19th, Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,424 shares of SiBone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $47,219.52.

On Friday, May 16th, Anshul Maheshwari sold 9,585 shares of SiBone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total value of $189,399.60.

On Monday, May 12th, Anshul Maheshwari sold 4,937 shares of SiBone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $93,901.74.

On Wednesday, May 7th, Anshul Maheshwari sold 4,937 shares of SiBone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $83,929.00.

SiBone Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.23. SiBone has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $767.59 million, a PE ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SiBone ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $47.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 million. SiBone had a negative net margin of 15.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that SiBone will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in SiBone in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiBone in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in SiBone by 20,352.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SiBone during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in SiBone during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SIBN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of SiBone in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on SiBone from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of SiBone in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SIBN

SiBone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SiBone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiBone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.