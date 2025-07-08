Innovex International (NYSE:INVX) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice upgraded Innovex International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Innovex International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Get Innovex International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Innovex International

Innovex International Stock Performance

NYSE:INVX opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.34. Innovex International has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $19.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average is $15.97.

Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Innovex International had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $240.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.73 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovex International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVX. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Innovex International by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,304,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,686 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Innovex International by 755.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,020,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,324,000 after acquiring an additional 901,066 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP increased its stake in Innovex International by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,686,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,560,000 after acquiring an additional 662,009 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Innovex International in the 1st quarter worth about $7,089,000. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Innovex International in the 1st quarter worth about $6,937,000.

Innovex International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innovex International, Inc engages in the provision of solutions for both onshore and offshore applications within the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on September 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Humble, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.