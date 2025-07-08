Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.
III has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Information Services Group from $3.75 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Information Services Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of III. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 9,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.
