IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 684 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ossiam grew its position in Tyson Foods by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stephens cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.11.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $55.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.97. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.59.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.82%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.