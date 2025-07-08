IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 28,546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Trimble by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Trimble by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Trimble by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Trimble by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Trimble news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 6,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $466,773.59. Following the sale, the director owned 17,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,046.91. This represents a 26.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $78.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.77.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $840.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.45 million. Trimble had a net margin of 42.40% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

