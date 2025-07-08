IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Position in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $15,724,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $32,592,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ stock opened at $453.22 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 1 year low of $396.06 and a 1 year high of $509.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $469.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.26.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.84% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research set a $530.00 target price on Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $555.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.