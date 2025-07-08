IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 258.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In other news, COO Travis Marquette sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.63, for a total transaction of $45,149.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 22,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,746.54. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.64, for a total value of $99,388.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 65,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,483,118.56. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,060 shares of company stock worth $253,164. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $250.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.30. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.64. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.92 and a 12 month high of $298.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $297.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.