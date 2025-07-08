IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 26,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. For consumer lenders, the Trump Administration’s hardline approach to tariffs is “difficult to ignore” and there’s clearly more downside to the group if tariffs remain near current levels. If tariffs remain in place, risks to growth would skew meaningfully to the downside and risks to inflation to the upside, adds the analyst, who is downgrading the firm’s Consumer Finance industry view to Cautious from Attractive. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.85. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $29.52 and a one year high of $45.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 88.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.81 per share, with a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 236,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,284,131.01. This trade represents a 3.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie N. Richard sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $257,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 90,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,038.18. The trade was a 8.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

See Also

