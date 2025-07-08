IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Position in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in News were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at $172,357,000. Asset Value Investors Ltd purchased a new position in News in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,391,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in News by 291.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,941,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678,215 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of News by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 26,617,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,039,000 after buying an additional 2,812,080 shares during the period. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of News by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 8,962,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,817,000 after buying an additional 2,569,343 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $29.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.23. News Corporation has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $30.69.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.18%. News’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that News Corporation will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NWSA. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of News in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of News from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

