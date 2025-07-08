IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 85.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $53,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 248.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on WST. Barclays began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.00.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $221.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.95. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.43 and a fifty-two week high of $352.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.23. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

