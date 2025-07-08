IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Price Performance

DaVita stock opened at $142.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.10 and its 200 day moving average is $149.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.76 and a 52-week high of $179.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on DaVita from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.50.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

