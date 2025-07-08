IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stake in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,014,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,210 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,382,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930,011 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,858,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,379 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $554,509,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,481,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,632 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, May 2nd. HSBC raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estee Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.45.

Estee Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $85.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.17. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.37 and a 52-week high of $107.29.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.85%.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

