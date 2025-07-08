IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 7,048 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,027,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,792,000 after purchasing an additional 74,735 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 61,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 17,826 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,091,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

In related news, Director Gregory L. Summe acquired 30,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,000. This represents a 42.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph R. Massaro purchased 8,100 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.30 per share, with a total value of $99,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,967.40. The trade was a 30.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 83,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,630 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVTR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Avantor from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of AVTR opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

