IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 696 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Assurant by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 831,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,370,000 after buying an additional 156,364 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter worth about $143,475,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Assurant by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 607,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,522,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Assurant by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 550,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,438,000 after acquiring an additional 113,247 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $217.00 target price on shares of Assurant and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

In other Assurant news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.93, for a total transaction of $201,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,725.75. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of AIZ opened at $191.26 on Tuesday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.12 and a 12 month high of $230.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.59.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Featured Stories

