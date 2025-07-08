IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 3,543 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 1,423.4% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $862,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,033.84. This represents a 47.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Price Performance

DT opened at $56.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.49. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $445.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.14 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on DT shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.26.

View Our Latest Report on DT

About Dynatrace

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.