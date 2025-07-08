IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,898,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,703,000 after acquiring an additional 740,214 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,253,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,105,000 after purchasing an additional 26,314 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,237,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,898,000 after purchasing an additional 77,666 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,776,000 after buying an additional 623,583 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,578,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,637,000 after buying an additional 120,400 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BLDR. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $151.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.11.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $124.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $203.14. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.69.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Paul S. Levy acquired 283,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,529,925.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,672,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,019,521.27. This trade represents a 20.41% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirkson R. Charles acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.67 per share, with a total value of $548,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,350. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 505,000 shares of company stock worth $56,032,120. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

