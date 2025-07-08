IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 700 Shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $372,000. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

NDSN opened at $218.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Nordson Corporation has a 1 year low of $165.03 and a 1 year high of $266.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $682.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.36 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.10%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NDSN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Nordson in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Nordson from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Nordson from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Nordson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

