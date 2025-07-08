Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Purchased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 71.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 503.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $253.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.88 and a 52 week high of $285.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.27.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total transaction of $301,483.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,929.71. This trade represents a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total transaction of $449,867.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 21,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,859,938.32. This trade represents a 8.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,225 shares of company stock worth $1,207,207. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HII. Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.38.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

