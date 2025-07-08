Hourglass Capital LLC Buys 6,093 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Hourglass Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,683 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up approximately 1.6% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,388,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,219,298 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,692,191,000 after buying an additional 642,776 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 237.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,218,518 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $351,041,000 after buying an additional 6,486,011 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.5% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 39,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 220.3% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 40,467 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 27,834 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of FCX opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.32. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $52.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.34. The company has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $343,531.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 48,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,286.66. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Dbs Bank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

