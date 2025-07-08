Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) Position Increased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,669 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Hormel Foods worth $11,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $102,598,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 496.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,185,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 466.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,053,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,746 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,374,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,270 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 186.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,041,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,667,000 after buying an additional 677,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

NYSE HRL opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.33. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $33.80.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

