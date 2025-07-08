HM Payson & Co. Takes Position in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL)

HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 56 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 2,575.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,802,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,303,000. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of TPL opened at $1,033.19 on Tuesday. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 12 month low of $736.75 and a 12 month high of $1,769.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,194.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1,264.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by ($0.03). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 40.04% and a net margin of 63.24%. The firm had revenue of $195.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.00 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.02%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.