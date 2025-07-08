HM Payson & Co. Sells 872 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ES. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $64.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $69.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.33 and its 200 day moving average is $60.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.7525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ES shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $166,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,232. The trade was a 19.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

