HM Payson & Co. Sells 3,262 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 86.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Cvfg LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 563,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,004,000 after acquiring an additional 9,006 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 68,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $68.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $95.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $69.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.25.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4851 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

